Update: Fire In Burson, Threatening Home

Fire in Burson area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 3:45 p.m.: Crews made quick work of a vegetation fire in the Burson area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that crews stopped the forward rate of spread in about 15 minutes at about an acre and have mitigated the threat to a structure on the property. The fire ignited around 3:20 p.m. in some grass and brush in the 4500 block of 4X Ranch Road near Burson Road and north of Highway 12. All aircraft have been called off the scene and ground crews will mop up for the next hour. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 3:35 p.m.: Burson, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the Burson area of Calaveras County.

The flames ignited in some grass and brush in the 4500 block of 4X Ranch Road near Burson Road and north of Highway 12. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that the fire is one acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. She added that there is one structure threatened but she did not know what type of structure. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.