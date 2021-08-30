Tuolumne Safe Hoping To Raise Final Funds For Emergency Sirens

Tuolumne Safe Sirens View Photo

Strawberry, CA — Plans are coming together to install emergency fire sirens in Strawberry, Cold Springs and Groveland.

We reported earlier that the non-profit group Tuolumne Safe was formed about a year ago by Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk and other local leaders in the community. The first project accomplished was an emergency escape road out of Ponderosa Hills.

The three emergency sirens are the second effort, with the hope to eventually place many more in other communities across the county.

Talking about the overall goals of Tuolumne Safe, board member Matthew Nutting comments, “Government sometimes gets clogged up with bureaucracy and it is hard to get things done. Non-profit organizations can also be slowed by a lack of volunteers and funding. So, we wanted to form a non-profit that was community-based and had a completely different attitude about getting things done.”

Regarding the sirens, Supervisor Kirk says Tuolumne Safe has been coordinating with the sheriff’s office and the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

“We’re going to have these things up and running hopefully by the end of September or early October, which is still fire season. We’ve already raised about $85,000, but we need to raise another $35,000.”

The plan is to place the sirens on property in Strawberry owned by TriDam, in Cold Springs at the Cold Springs Water Company, and in the south county on Groveland Community Services District property.

More information about Tuolumne Safe can be found here.