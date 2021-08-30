One High School Football Game On Tap Tonight

Sonora High Banner View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats will hit the gridiron tonight for a rare Monday night football game.

Friday’s matchup with Ripon was postponed due to the heavy smoke inundating the area. The game will now be played this evening at 7pm at Dunlavy Field. Hear all the action live on Star 92.7. The audio will also be streamed on myMotherLode.com. Sonora High is looking for its first win of the 2021 season after falling to Oakdale, 37-6, last week. Ripon is also 0-1 after losing last week’s opener to East Union (Manteca) 41-26.

Meanwhile, the Summerville Bears Friday matchup with Galt was canceled due to heavy smoke. There are no plans to make up the game. The Bears 2021 opener will now be this Friday at Waterford. That game will air live at 7pm on 93.5 KKBN.