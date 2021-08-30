Sonora Homeless Shelter Conversation Postponed

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today the City of Sonora was planning to have a “community conversation” about its plan to open a homeless shelter at a residence it recently purchased at 290 South Stewart Street.

We reported earlier that the online forum was going to feature presentations from city officials, ATCAA and first responders. City Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga reports that the forum has been postponed indefinitely due to the Washington Fire emergency response. It will be rescheduled for a later date.