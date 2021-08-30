Red Flag Warning For The Mother Lode, Stanislaus National Forest

Vegetation fire in the Mokelumne Hill area of Calaveras County (file photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for both the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest, from 11 AM this morning until 11 PM Tuesday.

Gusty west/southwest winds are expected over the Northern Sierra Nevada, with the strongest winds expected on Tuesday afternoon into the evening. These winds combined with extremely dry fuels and low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions. New or existing wildfires will have the potential for rapid spread and growth under these conditions.

West to southwest wind gusts of twenty to thirty-five mph are likely, perhaps even higher over the ridgetops and peaks. The strongest winds are expected over higher elevations and near favorably oriented canyons.

Minimum humidity of eight to twenty percent is forecast with moderate to poor overnight recoveries.

Any active fires or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Have a plan ready if you are required to evacuate!