Washington And Airola Fire Updates For Sunday

Sonora, CA — More progress has been made extinguishing a pair of fires that caused concern this past week.

CAL Fire reports that the Washington Fire near Highway 108 between Sonora and Jamestown isnow 100 acres and 50-percent contained. Full containment should come by September 1st. 17 structures have been destroyed. Crews will continue to mop-up the incident today. All areas previously under an evacuation order have now been reopened. The cause of the two blazes that merged into one is still under investigation.

Meanwhile the Airola Fire in Calaveras County near Parrotts Ferry Bridge is 639 acres and 65-percent contained. The reduction in acreage is due to better mapping. Officials are also hoping for full containment around September 1st. There are no longer any evacuation orders. The cause is also still unknown.