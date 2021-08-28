Airola Fire Acreage Same, Containment Inches Up

Vallecito, CA – Fire crews continue to make progress on the Airola Fire burning near the Parrotts Ferry Road bridge in Calaveras County.

The fire’s acreage remains at 700 acres and the containment has inched up from 50 to 55 %. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates, “Firefighters are holding the fire line where established and conducting mop-up operations and patrol. Crews will continue to construct and strengthen the fire line today. A warming trend is expected through the weekend as high pressure builds. Relative humidity will drop into the single digits with poor overnight humidity recovery through Saturday.”

Current resources on scene include 10 engines, 6 hand crews, 3 water tenders, and 4 dozers.