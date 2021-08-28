Cloudy
Fire In Mountain Ranch Over Night

By Tracey Petersen
Mountain Ranch, CA – A fire erupted in some grass last night in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

Several callers to CAL Fire dispatch reported flames in the area of Jesus Maria and Whiskey Slide roads near Ponderosa Way around 8:24 p.m. When ground crews arrived on the scene the fire was gobbling up acreage. Luckily, they were able to quickly stop the fire’s forward rate of spread at around two acres.

It took another couple of hours for crews to gain full containment and mop up. What ignited the blaze remains under investigation.

