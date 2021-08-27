Smoke Sidelines High School Football Games, One Rescheduled

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA – Due to the poor air quality in the Tuolumne County skies both local high school football games for tonight have been canceled.

The Summerville Bears were scheduled to hit their home turf against the Galt Warriors and the Sonora Wildcats were to face off against the Ripon Indians tonight. While the Bears were attempting to reschedule the game for this weekend, school officials update Clarke Broadcasting that a referee team could not be secured, so the game is officially canceled.

Sonora was able to reschedule its game. The team will take the field in Ripon tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 28) at 6 p.m. All the action can be heard live on Star 92.7 beginning at that time.

Next on the schedule for the two teams are away games with Summerville playing Waterford and Sonora will taking on Escalon. The Bears game will be aired live on 93.5 KKBN and the Wildcats on Star 92.7, both begin at 7 p.m. View their complete schedules by clicking here.