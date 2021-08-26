Man Arrested Entering Airola Fire Evacuation Zone

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Vallecito, CA — Law enforcement arrested a man who snuck into the Airola Fire evacuation zone last night.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that 32-year-old Richard Serva allegedly approached a CHP Officer on Parrotts Ferry Road and started yelling obscenities because he couldn’t get through the road closure. Serva became increasingly agitated, but eventually he walked away from the roadblock.

About 10 minutes later, shortly before midnight, Serva was spotted by a deputy inside the closure area. He had walked through the woods to circumvent the closure. He was still uncooperative and reportedly told deputies to “take him to jail.”

He was placed under arrested on charges of public intoxication, unauthorized entry into an emergency area and delaying a peace officer who was performing duties.

Lt. Greg Stark says, “During evacuations, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office coordinates mutual aid with local and state law enforcement agencies to provide extra patrol for the affected areas. During these extra patrols deputies vigorously patrol to ensure the security of the evacuated areas.”

Adding, “Persons entering or trespassing in an area subject to mandatory evacuations will be arrested. Looting and or trespassing during evacuations will not be tolerated. Persons entering evacuation areas will slow and at times stop firefighting progress and the flow of other emergency equipment and personnel from entering to stop or slow the fire. Evacuations are put into place to save lives and protect property. If you are caught interfering with those efforts in Calaveras County you will go directly to jail.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted yesterday with the evacuation efforts by the Angels Camp PD and the California State Parks.