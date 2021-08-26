California May Pay Drug Addicts To Be Sober

Sacramento, CA — State lawmakers are looking at implementing a new program that would provide financial incentives for drug addicts to choose sobriety.

If approved, California would be the first state to do so. Proponents say the contingency management program would be similar to one in place at the federal level for military veterans. Governor Gavin Newsom has reached out to the federal government seeking permission to pay for his proposal through Medicaid. In the meantime, the Associated Press reports that state lawmakers are considering their own separate plan.

They both propose that people who give up drugs like meth or cocaine earn small payments for every negative test. The money would be capped at a few hundred dollars.