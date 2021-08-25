Blagen Road Closed For About A Month To Repair Storm Damage

Blagen Road Repair Project View Photos

Arnold, CA – Starting Monday repair on a section of Blagen Road will impact travel in Arnold for more than a month with a section of the roadway closed nearly as long.

The Calaveras County Department of Public Works reports the Blagen Road Repair Project will take place from August 30 to October 13. This project will involve the removal of the temporary bridge, the installation of a new culvert, and will restore the roadway to its pre-disaster condition.

The bridge replacement will require a full closure from September 7 to October 2. The road shut down is at “E” Street in the White Pines Lake area with a detour around the lake along US Forest Service Road 5N55. For motorists planning to take the detour, public works officials note that it is on an unpaved service road, which is narrow with no available turnouts.

The county has hired K.W. Emerson, Inc. out of San Andreas to complete the project, which public works officials say crews “will do everything possible to complete this important construction project on schedule.” For questions regarding the project contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at 209-754-6402.