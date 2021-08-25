Fiscal Health Of Cities Like Sonora And Angels Camp

CA Fiscal Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — The California State Auditor’s Office has released a new report looking at the financial health of the 423 cities across the state.

The cities are given a ranking, 1-423. The city governments with the lower numbers have more fiscal stress, so it is desirable to have a higher number.

In addition, the cities are put into three categories, low overall risk (green), moderate risk (yellow), and high risk (red).

Angels Camp came in at number 269 and is in the green category. The city is in a good place when it comes to general fund reserves, debt burden and liquidity. However, there is moderate risk relating to revenue trends, pension obligations and future pension costs. There is high risk when looking at other post-employment benefit funding. The city of 3,963 has an unemployment rate of 6-percent.

Meanwhile, Sonora was ranked 105 and fell in the overall yellow category. The Auditor praises the city’s general fund reserves, low debt burden and liquidity. However, there is high risk when it comes to its pension obligations, future pension costs and other post-employment benefit funding. The city’s population is 4,833 and the unemployment rate is listed at 11-percent.

Click here to find a database with all of the information, including more specific numbers to back up the city rankings. The City of Calimesa in Riverside County is in the best financial health while the City of Compton in Los Angeles County is faring the worse. The report does not include county data.