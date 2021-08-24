Amador County Man Charged Following Assault Over Masking

Amador County District Attorney's Office View Photo

Sutter Creek, CA — The Amador County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man who allegedly yelled profanities at a school principal and struck a teacher during an argument related to school masking requirements.

The incident happened on August 11 during the first day of classes at Sutter Creek Elementary School. A parent, 49-year-old Jason Wages, allegedly started yelling at the principal, and when a male teacher stepped in to break up the incident, Wages allegedly struck the teacher.

The Amador County District Attorney’s Office reports that Wages has now been charged with battery on a school employee, disruptive presence at a school, and disturbing the peace with offensive language.

The District Attorney’s office has put out a statement, “While these are turbulent times and many decisions related to the pandemic are controversial, that does not excuse people using violence to demonstrate their frustration.”

California has a statewide mask mandate at all public schools.