San Andreas Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

San Andreas, CA — There was a crash on Highway 26 on Saturday that killed a 29-year-old San Andreas man.

The CHP has identified the victim as Justin Conder. It occurred at 4:27am just east of Deardorff Road. The CHP reports that Conder allowed his 2011 Harley Davidson to cross into the opposing traffic lane and go off the highway. He struck a fence and was ejected. No other details surrounding the crash are immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

Written by BJ Hansen.

