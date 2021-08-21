Sonora High Kicked Off its 10 Game Football Season Last Night

Wildcats Logo Sonora High School View Photo

Story written by Nicholas Stuart

The Sonora Wildcats faced a tough opponent and fell to the Oakdale Mustangs 6-37. Playing through smokey conditions with sometimes gusty winds, the two teams met for the 99th time on Friday. The Mustangs marched to a 34-point lead before the end of the first half with Sonora remaining scoreless. Sonora split the quarterback duties between #8 Kenny Scott and #10 Bradley Curnow.

The Wildcats were able to outscore Oakdale in the second half of the game with a strong defensive stand led by Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the game #65 Tyler Sells and #44 Erin Greenway holding the Mustangs to only 3 additional points. Similarly, the Foust Heat and Air Hot Hit went to #56 Gideon Miller who was able to stop a tough run up the middle. Unable to find much purchase in the ground game early on Sonora instead spread out their receivers and were able to find some success passing and even put points on the board late in the game with a 20yd pass from #10 Bradley Curnow to #80 Michael Parnell who made a great catch in the endzone.

Despite a tough loss, the Sonora Wildcats showed a lot of potential as they prepare to face Ripon next week.

Summerville High begins its season next week at home against Galt. Late adjustments had to be made to both schools’ schedules because Bret Harte High School did not have enough players to field a team this year due to low interest among student-athletes. The Wildcats have filled the schedule hole with a September 24 home game against Stellar Prep while the Summerville Bear’s search for a 10th opponent continues. Sonora High Football airs live all season on Star 92.7 and Summerville High on 93.5 KKBN.