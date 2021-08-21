Calaveras Extends Air Quality Advisory

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Health officials have extended the Air Quality Advisory issued earlier this week due to the lingering smoke from northern wildfires.

The primary culprit for the poor air quality is smoke from the El Dorado County Caldor Fire and the Dixie Fire in Plumas County. The Calaveras County Health Officer and Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District issued the extension to notify the public of the potential for poor air quality conditions and it will remain in effect until Monday, August 23, at 3 p.m. Depending on conditions after that date, it could also be lengthened again.

Severe smoke concentrations may be found in some areas of the county, contingent upon wind direction and until the fires are extinguished, according to health officials. They add that in the afternoon and early evening hours, conditions may improve as smoke rises. Then in the evenings, smoke tends to move downhill to the lower elevations including the

foothills and the lower river drainage basins. The county’s air pollution control district also provided details on how to make a temporary air purifier, click here.