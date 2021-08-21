TUD Projects And Water Supply

Don Perkins and Erik Johnson View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the Interim General Manager of the Tuolumne Utilities District, Don Perkins, and District Engineer, Erik Johnson.

One of the biggest projects on the horizon is a multimillion-dollar renovation at the 50-year-old Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. Funding is coming from both TUD and the USDA. They will provide a history of the project and the plan moving forward.

In addition, they will provide an update on water supply during this current dry year, and things people should keep in mind.

Perkins will also provide the latest on discussions with PG&E to acquire water rights and infrastructure from the company.