Copperopolis, CA — 931 PG&E customers are without electricity in Calaveras County.

PG&E reports that the outage started at around 10:45 last night, and the latest restoration estimate is 10am. The outage has forced the closure of Copperopolis Elementary today because there is no electricity.

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

For power outage preparation tips and detailed information view our Power Outage Page here. During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment.