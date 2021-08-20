Twain Harte Rotary Deep Pit Bar-B-Que This Saturday

Twain Harte arch View Photo

The Twain Harte Rotary Club presents the annual Deep Pit Bar-B-Que this Saturday afternoon and evening at Eproson Field in Twain Harte.

Mike Lawrence with the Twain Harte Rotary

There will be activity all day long in Twain Harte leading up to the fundraising dinner.

The morning will begin with a pancake breakfast served by Boy Scouts Troop 500. This will take place at the Cal Fire Station parking lot from 8 AM until 11 AM. Each breakfast is just $10. Additionally, there will be a craft fair held from 8 AM through 3 PM.

The gates for the Deep Pit Bar-B-Que will open at 4 PM. There will be a no-host bar, which includes margaritas.

The dinner, which will be served from 5 PM to 7 PM, includes deep-pit roasted meat with beans, salad and other sides.

There will be silent and live auctions, raffle prizes and Cub Scout Pack 513 will hold a cake walk.

The rocking cover band Burn Permit, will end the evening with a free concert at the Eproson Park Ballfield. High-heeled spiked shoes are not recommended on the field. Concert-goers are invited to set up their personal lawn chairs early in the day.

Tickets for the Deep Pit Bar-B-Que will be available at the gate or they can be purchased in advance by following links on the Twain Hart Rotary website; http://www.twainharterotary.com Each ticket is $35 for adults, $10 per child ten years old and younger, and free for those three years old and younger.

The proceeds will benefit community service projects and scholarships. For more information, call 209-206-1320.

