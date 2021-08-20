Clear
High School Football Returns Tonight

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Football

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats will kickoff its 10 game football season this evening in Oakdale.

Hear all the action live at 7pm on Star 92.7. Summerville High will begin its season next week at home against Galt. Both schools were forced to make late adjustments to the schedule because Bret Harte High School declined to field a team this year due to low interest among student-athletes. Sonora High has filled the schedule hole with a September 24 home game against Stellar Prep. Summerville High is still searching for a 10th opponent.

Click here to view the current schedule and a link to the audio streams. Sonora High Football will air live all season on Star 92.7 and Summerville High on 93.5 KKBN.

