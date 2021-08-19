Clear
Meals On Wheels Radiothon Is Friday On Star 92.7

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — A critical fundraiser is planned for Friday to benefit Tuolumne County’s Meals on Wheels program.

The radiothon on the Clarke Broadcasting station Star 92.7 will run from 9-11am. Last year around $190,000 was raised which helped provide around 30,000 meals in the community.

Sierra Senior Providers, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established in 1996, operates the Meals on Wheels program. MOW provides home-delivered meals weekly to qualified Tuolumne County residents ages 60 and older who are unable to drive, shop or cook safely and consistently.

The meals promote health by providing a third of necessary daily calories, and moreover, each meal delivery involves social interaction – perhaps the only contact some seniors have all day – and an opportunity for drivers to check on seniors’ safety.

More information about the fundraiser, and a link to donate, can be found by clicking here. Tune into Star 92.7 Friday morning from 9-11am.

