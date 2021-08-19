State Announces Vaccine Requirement For Large Indoor Events

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A new state rule mandates that anyone attending an indoor event with over 1,000 people either be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior.

Previously, California had stated attendees of events with over 5,000 people should either be vaccinated or tested. However, there was no requirement to show proof. The new state directive does require proof.

State Public Health Officer, Dr. Tomas Aragon, states, “The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time. By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.”

It takes effect on September 20 and will remain in place through at least November 1st. State officials promise to re-evaluate the situation on October 15 to determine if it should be extended longer.