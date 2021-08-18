Outdoor Alert System For Motherlode Communities

Twain Harte, CA– Tuolumne Safe announced Phase 1 of an effort to provide an Outdoor Audible Alert System(OAAS) for the communities of Strawberry, Cold Springs, and Groveland. This would be used to notify residents of an active emergency, like a wildfire, using an array of long-range outdoor loudspeakers.

The $120 thousand dollar protect is already making progress with a $40 thousand dollar grant from the technology provider HQE Systems, in addition, $10 thousand dollars will be coming from a variety of sources including Shirley Horn, Rachel, and Andrew Sabatine of Around the Horn Brewing in Groveland, the Wemmer family, and staff of Miner’s Mart from Big Oak Flat, and an additional donation forthcoming from TuCARE’s Community Wildfire Protection Fund.

Tuolumne Safe Director Terry Northcutt explained the importance of this project.

“We do not want to end up as another Paradise, which suffered a tragic loss of 86 lives in the

Camp Fire, this network of systems will save lives if we ever find ourselves in such a situation”

For more information and to make a donation please visit here.