August Events And Fundraisers

There are several farmers’ markets and a few fundraising events planned. First, the 15th Annual Meals on Wheels Fundraiser will be on Star 92.7 KZSQ tomorrow, Friday, August 20 from 9 AM to 11 AM. The radiothon, hosted by Clarke Broadcasting celebrates Sierra Senior Providers, Inc. 25th anniversary of bringing hot, nutritious Meals on Wheels deliveries to homebound seniors aged 60 and older. Donations will help the Meals on Wheels program in Tuolumne County. Call 533-2622 to donate and view the event listing for the link to donate online here.

The Certified Farmers Market in Angels Camp is Friday from 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is also Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

The Twain Harte Concert In The Pines has a week off to make space for the Deep Pit Barque hosted by the Twain Harte Rotary. The gates will open at 4pm, the outdoor dinner will be served from 5 to 7 with a concert by local favorite Burn Permit. For more details view the event listing here. Before the dinner, the Lantern of Light Golf Tournament is hosting a fundraiser to support suicide prevention at the Twain Harte Golf CLub as detailed here.

In Columbia expect to see people dressed in tie-dye and, if you have tickets, enjoy the Resiliency Village Fundraiser Dinner, with a tour of the grounds, and a mystery theater experience, and live music at the main parking lot behind Fallon House Theater. Details are here.

The Thursday, August 26th Volunteer Fair has updated to a planned broadcast due to rising covid cases. The televised event will be on Access Tuolumne. More information is at tcvfair.org