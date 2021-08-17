Rally Held In Sonora Against COVID Vaccine Mandates

Sonora, CA — Hundreds were in Courthouse Park in Sonora this afternoon for a “Freedom Rally” where people argued against COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Organizers indicated it was primarily in response to a new state directive requiring all healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. There was a wide variety of signs reading things like, “You can’t comply your way out of tyranny,” “Stop jab for job,” “I don’t think so: My body my choice,” “Let me call my own shots,” “Essential to expendable,” “Last year hero: this year zero,” and “Freedom not force.”

Many were honking their horns in support of the protestors.

California has also recently announced that all state government workers must either get the vaccine or test weekly. K-12 educators were also recently added to the list. In addition, the Tuolumne County Supervisors are considering a vaccinate or test weekly mandate as well.

Tuolumne County has recently been seeing its highly average daily Covid case rate since the start of the pandemic with the spread of the Delta variant.