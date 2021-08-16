Sonora Considering Event Fees For Dragoon Gulch

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will discuss tonight whether to set up a special permit fee for fundraisers and other events at the Dragoon Gulch Trail.

The proposal is $150 for events with 50 to 100 participants, $500 for up 250 people and $750 for over 250. The council will also vote whether to allow bench sponsorships along the trail for a fee of $1,500. Benches could be sponsored in recognition of a loved one or organization.

The Council will also further discuss and vote on a final reading of an ordinance to regulate AirBNB type rentals. The first reading was approved two weeks ago. It would limit new short-term rentals to the primary residence of the owner. The owner could only be away from the rental, having it unhosted, for 120 days per year. It would also mandate onsite parking and prohibit things like weddings and other special events. The meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall. It is open to the public.