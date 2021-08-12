Hobart Fire Has Burned 26 Acres

A control line has been built along the Hobart Fire burning near Spicer Reservoir in the Stanislaus National Forest.

The Forest Service reports that it has scarred 26 acres. Crews remain on scene working to improve the line and monitor for any spot fires. Air and ground resources are assisting today with the mop-up efforts. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It was first located on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the 2.2 acre Carlon Fire which ignited this week near Groveland is fully contained. Officials will continue to patrol the area over the next several days. It ignited near the Carlon Day Use Area.