For Adult Ears Only, Returns Next Week

An annual event, For Adult Ears Only, will ‘virtually’ return to the Mother Lode on Tuesday July 27th.

B.Z. Smith, local storyteller and arts advocate, was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The completely free concert event is presented by The National Storytelling Network, and the Storytelling Association of California. Tuolumne County Arts is also supporting the event.

The 20th annual “For Adult Ears Only” storytelling concert, an event that first began in 2000, and is aimed at ages 15 and up, will be held on Zoom this year.

Four professional tellers will share their best: Cynthia Restivo, Tim McCaffrey, Mariposa’s Angela Heiss, and they will be featuring Bay Area teller Ruth Halpern.

Co-founder and past president of the Mother Lode Storytelling Guild, B.Z. will be the emcee.

The evening will be dedicated to the memory of storyteller, musician, and early childhood educator Bill Roberson, who passed away in August 2019. Bill was one of the most gifted local storytellers, who spread joy and love throughout our community.

Registration for this free program is through the new website: www.motherlodestorytelling.com

Donations will be accepted and everyone who donates will be placed in a drawing for a special work of art.

