River Fire Acreage Holding And Containment Climbing

River Fire burning in Mariposa and Madera counties 5 p.m. 7-14-21 View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Fire crews are making progress on the River Fire with all evacuation advisories and road closures lifted in Mariposa County late this afternoon.

The blaze broke out Sunday afternoon and is burning in Madera and Mariposa counties. CAL Fire reports that the containment has inched up to 21% while the acreage remains steady at 9,500 acres. There remain 5 structures destroyed and 600 threatened.

Firefighters got some help with increased humidity overnight resulting in moderate fire activity. Ground and air resources continue to fight the fire aggressively and reinforce control lines.

Today, crews are battling near-record high temperatures with low humidity. Mop-up efforts continue in certain areas of the blaze. Resources on scene include 1,517 personnel, 121 engines, 24 water tenders, 12 crews, 25 dozers, and 9 helicopters.

Meanwhile, the lightning strike Henry Fire bringing near Spicer Reservoir on the Stanislaus National Forest remains 650 acres and 18% contained this evening.