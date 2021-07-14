Update: Fire In Cooperstown Area Of Tuolumne County

CAL Fire helicopter 404 at Columbia Air Base View Photo

Update at 4:30 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that crews are getting a handle on the dubbed “Dry Fire,” burning in the Cooperstown area northwest of La Grange in Tuolumne County. She reports that the forward spread has been stopped at 3-acres. Crews will remain on scene working to gain full containment and mop up for the next couple of hours.

The fire broke out just before 4 p,m, in some grass on Cooperstown Road near the Sierra Railroad crossing and east of Willims Road and was a slow-moving fire with no structures are threatened, The cause is under investigation.

Original post at 4:12 p.m.: Cooperstown, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a 3-acre fire in the Cooperstown area, which is northwest of La Grange in Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out in some grass along Cooperstown Road near the Sierra Railroad crossing and east of Willims Road and west of J-59. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that it is a slow-moving fire and no structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.