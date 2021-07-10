Mask To Be Added To Needed School Supply List

Sacramento, Ca — California will require that masks be worn at schools when classrooms open this fall, despite new guidance issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDCdirection says vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear face coverings inside school buildings. Ahead of new school guidelines expected next week, health officials in California stated Friday that requiring face coverings will allow all schools to reopen this fall for full in-person instruction.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly advised that not all schools can accommodate physical distancing of at least 3 feet or more, so he added, that the best preventive measure is wearing masks indoors. Additionally, the California Department of Public Health in a written statement noted that the mask requirement “also will ensure that all kids are treated the same,” without any stigma attached to those who are vaccinated or unvaccinated.