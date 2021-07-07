Public’s Opinions Requested Regarding Standard Park Operations

T-ball at Standard Park View Photo

Sonora, CA – With just one plan received regarding the usage of Standard Park, Tuolumne County leaders are asking for the public’s input.

A request regarding proposals for the leasing and operation of the park went out on Monday, May 10th. Since then, only one plan was received from the local non-profit Youth Sports Foundation (YSF). The county relays that the foundation’s stated mission is to “improve the quality of life for Tuolumne County residents through the improvement and enhancement of youth sports facilities.”

To get feedback on the foundation’s bid from citizens, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is holding a hearing on the possible partnering with that organization at its next board meeting. YSF is scheduled to officials are scheduled to presenting their proposal to the board at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13th. The county provided this preview of the presentation:

YSF’s vision for Standard Park

The services YSF will offer

The benefit YSF will offer the community if awarded the contract to operate Standard Park

Those wanting to attend the meeting can do so in person or virtually. It is held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at 2 S. Green Street in Sonora or call-in at (209) 533-6581.