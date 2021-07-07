Westside Little League wins Championship

Sonora, CA–Westside Little League’s 128 Allstar team had plenty of reasons to celebrate after a 7-4 win over Amador West in an exciting championship baseball game that took place on July 2nd. Player Owen Herrera hit one out of the park with a two-run home run when Westside went through the entire lineup in the 3rd inning to score an impressive 7 runs.

Imposing skill was shown on the pitcher’s mound with Evan Roberson pitching for 4 2/3 innings and Austin Mueller securing the win with a 1 1/3 inning shutout. The team isn’t resting on its laurels, they have their sights on their next game in the Little League tournament game that is set for July 17th in Ione CA in a battle for the section title.

Back row left to right:

Coach Jesse Oliva, Coach Sham Wilk Grady Jasmer (12), Trevor Gault (12), Alec Erhardt (12), Owen Herrera (12), Timothy Grider (12), Coach Bret Mueller

Front Row left to right:

Evan Roberson (12), Austin Mueller (12), Northrop Kirk (11), Adam Roberson (11), James Herd (12), Curtis Larson (10), JT Oliva (11), Samuel Wilk (12)