Driver Plows Through Front Door Of Arnold Grocery Store

Arnold, CA – The boy in the image box looks on while possibly pondering how this car ended up inside an Arnold grocery store.

That is exactly what CHP investigators are also trying to determine. During the noon hour on Friday (July 2), shoppers and clerks inside the Big Trees Market, off Highway 4 on Cedar Lane, were shocked when a vehicle came crashing through the front doors. The CHP says at this time it is unclear whether the elderly driver suffered a medical issue or accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

Luckily, no one inside the store nor the driver, who was helped out of the vehicle, were injured. One thing is clear if it were not for a steel beam that stopped the vehicle dead in its tracks, according to CHP officials, this accident could have been much worse.

The market did not shut down while a tow crew removed the wreckage from the doorway.