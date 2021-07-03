Siren To Ring Out In Tuolumne

New siren in Tuolumne for natural disaster emergencies View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – Residents in Tuolumne should hear a siren ring out this afternoon to alert them to possible danger, but there is no cause for alarm.

Today at noon, Tuolumne Fire District in tandem with the sheriff’s office will be testing the Emergency Alert Notification Siren. The siren is utilized to notify Tuolumne residents of a natural disaster in conjunction with Tuolumne County’s Everbridge Emergency Notification System. It sends out alerts via email, text, page, or phone calls to those signed up, including county residents and visitors, to get alerts regarding imminent threats and emergency warnings. The system allows for one or multiple addresses to be notified.

Residents are not required to take any action during the test, but in the case of a real emergency, are asked to check for an Everbridge Alert, go to the sheriff’s Facebook page, or here to MyMotherLode.com for more information.

Fire officials do have one request of residents to help in the testing of the system, they want feedback on how it worked. Individuals in the community who were able to hear the alarm are asked to complete a survey, by clicking here.

The alarm was paid for by a grant procured by the Tuolumne Fire District from the California Fire Foundation.