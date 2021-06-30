Fire In Big Oak Flat Area

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Big Oak Flat, CA — All Columbia aircraft and ground resources are heading to a report of a vegetation fire in the Big Oak Flat area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is in the vicinity of Merrell and Preist-Coulterville roads, which is south of Highway 120 and west of Highway 49. There is no word on the fire’s activity or whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.