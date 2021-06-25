Two Of Three Drowning Victims Identified

Double Drowning At New Melones - Photo by: Chip Waters View Photo

Sonora, CA – The two victims of the New Melones Father’s Day drowning have been identified, while the body of a third victim at Lake Don Pedro has not yet been recovered.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin tells Clarke Broadcasting that the two bodies that were recovered by dive crews on Monday, as reported here, have been identified as 40-year-old Markese Deance of Pittsburg, California, and 62-year-old Lonnie Jackson of Oakland. Sandelin added, “This incident appears to be the result of an unfortunate swimming accident.” Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office assisted us with these recoveries at New Melones.

Sandelin also gave an update on the first drowning that happened on Saturday in Lake Don Pedro He detailed, “The third victim has not yet been recovered from Lake Don Pedro. Due to the depth of the water and debris in the lake, search efforts have been suspended.”

No further information about the victim’s gender, age, or where they reside was released.