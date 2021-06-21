Three Weekend Drownings In Tuolumne County

Double Drowning At New Melones - Photo by: Chip Waters View Photo

Sonora, CA — One person reportedly drowned at Lake Don Pedro on Saturday, and two people at New Melones on Sunday.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Deputy Niccol Sandelin says, “We ask everyone to avoid those areas while the recovery efforts are being conducted. In respect for the families of the recent victims, no further information surrounding the circumstances of the incidents, or identity of the victims, will be released at this time.”

Deputy Sandelin adds, “We express our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of the victims.”

Since early May there have been seven drownings reported in Tuolumne County. Deputy Sandelin says the sheriff’s office is encouraging everyone to take all safety measures while boating, such as wearing a life jacket.

We’ll pass along more information on the incidents at the two separate lakes when they become available.