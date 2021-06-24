Update: Crash Impacting Traffic On HWY 108/120

Update at 1:45 p.m.: The CHP reports first responders have freed one person that was trapped inside a truck that crashed on Highway 108/120 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. A Dodge Ram pickup hauling a 27 ft. travel trailer overturned in the westbound lane and is blocking one of the lanes. Officers are directing traffic while a tow crew works to upright the vehicles. Luckily, no injuries are reported in the collision.

Original post at 1:13 p.m.: Keystone, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash on Highway 108/120 in the Keystone area that is impacting traffic.

The CHP reports a truck pulling a trailer has overturned on the highway near Tulloch Dam Road. They add that one person is trapped inside the vehicle, but all the other passengers have made it out of the pickup. It is unclear how many occupants were in the vehicle.

The wreckage is blocking one of the westbound lanes, backing up traffic. Motorists in the area will want to slow down and use caution as there is plenty of activity at the scene. An ambulance is on the way but there is no word on injuries at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.