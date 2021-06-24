Dry Conditions Prompt Temporary Fire Restrictions On Forest

Mi-Wok Ranger Station - Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest officials are banning certain activities due to wildfire concerns.

Starting tomorrow (Thursday, June 24) temporary fire restrictions in moderate hazard areas on the forest will be put in place. Forest officials cite an increase in fire danger due to severe drought conditions and warm weather as one of their biggest concerns this summer.

Noting that many of these wildfires occur in proximity to roadways, communities, and recreational areas, forest officials say that poses a considerable threat to public safety. They add that enhanced fire restrictions will help reduce the possibility of human-caused fires.

Fire officials provided this list of activities that are now prohibited within the forest until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal briquettes and wood, on National Forest System lands. 36 CFR 261.52(a).

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 36 CFR 261.52(d).

Operating an internal combustion engine off paved, gravel, or dirt National Forest System roads and trails, except within the Sand Pit Off-Highway Vehicle Area and boats on a water surface. 36 CFR 261.52(h).

Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames. 36 CFR 261.52(i).

There are exceptions for those with a valid Wilderness Permit or a California Campfire Permit. Those individuals can use a portable campfire pit, lantern, or stove that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel, with a shut-off valve, in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials. Click here for permits.