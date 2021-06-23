A Change To Immunizations Services In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Certain shots come with new requirements for Tuolumne County residents.

Officials with the county’s public health department relay that several changes have been made to its immunization services. The main change is that appointments will now be required for Tuberculosis or TB tests. County health officials provided this schedule for getting shots beginning July 6th:

• Tuesdays from 8:30-11:30 A.M. – TB tests and flu shots by appointment only

• Tuesdays from 1:00-4:00 P.M. – Immunizations by appointment only

• Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 A.M. – TB test reads/follow up by appointment only

• Thursdays from 1:00-4:00 P.M. – overflow immunization appointments if needed

Appointments must be made the Friday prior to the desired appointment date by calling 209-533-7401. That is also the same timeframe for clients to submit forms and immunization records to allow time for the nurse to review them. Click here to obtain both. Of note, masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, health officials want to remind parents and guardians of students from childcare up to college-age to schedule an appointment now with medical providers to ensure they get vaccinated before the new school year.