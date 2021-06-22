Update: Second Fire In La Grange Area

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Update at 3:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews are getting a handle on the “BondsFire.” burning near lake Don Pedro. They relay that the forward progress of the fire has been stopped at an acre. The flames broke out in some grass in the 11000 block of Bonds Flat Road near Lake Don Pedro Marina and Fleming Meadows Boat Launch. All incoming resources have been called off the fire. Ground crews will work towards full containment and mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 3:22 p.m.: Don Pedro Lake, CA — Air and ground resources are working on another grass fire in the La Grange area, this one is in Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports it is in the 11000 block of Bonds Flat Road near Lake Don Pedro Marina and Fleming Meadows Boat Launch. It is also a half-acre in size. We’ll provide an update when further details are released.