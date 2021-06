Jamestown, CA — Ground and air crews are working a vegetation fire in the Jamestown area of Highway 108.

The flames broke out in some grass near Bell Mooney Road. Cal Fire reports the hey it’s 5 acres in size and no structures are threatened. An update will be provided when more information comes into the new center.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

