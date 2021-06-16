Calaveras County Sheriff’s office Marine Safety division boat and unit member at the scene of the drowningCalaveras County Sheriff’s office Marine Safety division boat and unit member at the scene of the drowning View Photos

Calaveras County, CA – A tragic drowning at New Melones Lake yesterday afternoon involving two brothers.

After inquiries from Clarke Broadcasting, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark confirmed via email the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Sgt. Stark detailed that dispatch received a report of a drowning victim near the dam at the lake.

Members of the sheriff’s Marine Safety division hit the water and began searching for possible victims. Witnesses reported that a 33-year-old man from Georgia jumped from a boat into the water and then suddenly began having difficulty swimming. His 35-year-old brother then dove in to try and save him.

Sgt. Stark relayed that at the same time somebody on the vessel threw the younger brother a life preserver and pulled him to safety. Unfortunately, the other brother went under and never resurfaced.

The victim’s body has not yet been recovered and crews are back on the water today searching for the deceased. Sgt. Stark also disclosed, “The circumstances regarding what caused him to drown are still under investigation. We won’t know more until we locate him.” He added that neither brother was wearing a life jacket, stating, “This is an excellent reminder to wear a floatation device at all times around the lake.”