San Andreas Woman Missing

San Andreas, CA – The family of a San Andreas woman has been searching for her since January of this year.

Running out of options the family is now turning to the public for help. Missing is 35-year-old Amanda Funk, pictured in the image box. They ask that if anyone recognizes Funk from the picture or knows her whereabouts to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s office at 209-754-6500.

A family member notified the office of her disappearance recently. They detailed that she has been missing since Friday, January 15th. Funk was last seen in the county but is also known to frequent Tuolumne County as well.

Funk is described as 5’7” tall and 136 lbs. She has red hair and brown eyes.