Discussing Issues Facing The City Of Sonora

Sonora, CA –This weekend’s Mother Lode Views guest is Sonora City Manager Mary Rose Rutikanga with an announcement regarding a high-tech new addition to the downtown area.

On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views, We will do a deep dive into the just-passed City of Sonora budget, and discuss other issues facing the city including the economy, homelessness, and the latest on the marijuana dispensary program? Our guest is City Manager Mary Rose Rutikanga. She will detail what is targeted in the $3.8 million increase in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Rutikanga also announced plans for a new electric vehicle charging station in the city. While the location has still not been chosen, she noted that on Monday the council approved buying a parking lot in downtown, which is an option, adding, “So, with the purchase of that property downtown right on the corner of Washington and Church streets, adjacent to the old Umpqua Bank building, we are currently looking at potentially putting the electric vehicle charging station there, or whether it makes sense to put it in one of our parking structures. Regardless, it will be in the downtown area.”

