Just Walk Up And Get A COVID Shot

Tuolumne County COVID-19 vaccine clinic View Photo

Sonora, CA – Those who have not rolled up their sleeve yet to get the COVID shot and still want to do so have an easy way to get vaccinated this weekend.

Adventist Health Sonora will be hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic this Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out. Just head to the health pavilion parking lot, located at 900 Mono Way in Sonora. No appointment is needed. The vaccine being offered is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Anyone age 18 and older is eligible, but you must have a photo I.D.

Available by appointment only are the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Those separate clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older. Click here to make an appointment.

Of note, as reported on Thursday, Calaveras County Public Health is also making a push to get individuals vaccinated. It is hitting the streets in a van offering free shots at different locations throughout the county over the next week, as detailed here.