Sunny
75.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Push To Get COVID Vaccine Shots Into Arms Involves Van

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Tuolumne County COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Public Health is taking to the streets to urge all eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

To make it easy for the public a vaccination van will begin rolling tomorrow offering shots at various locations and times throughout the county. There is no preregistration needed, but identification that includes a person’s name and date of birth is required.

The two-shot Pfizer or the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines are being offered. Any eligible person, which includes 12-17 with a parent present or anyone 18 and over, can go to any of the following locations:

6/11, Friday:

  • San Andreas, Produce Days at 206 Reed Drive from 9:30am – 11:00am
  • Angels Camp, Farmers’ Market in Utica Park from 5:00pm – 8:30pm

6/12, Saturday:

  • San Andreas, Oak Shadows at 1330 Calaveritas Road from 9:00am – 12noon
  • Valley Springs, Grocery Outlet at 50 Jean Street from 3:00pm – 6:00pm 6/13, Sunday: · Copperopolis, Public Library at 3505 Spangler Lane from 9:00am – 5:00pm

6/15, Tuesday:

  • Jenny Lind, Consolidated Fire at 6501 Jenny Lind Road from 9:00am – 12noon

6/16, Wednesday:

  • San Andreas, Public Library at 1299 Gold Hunter Road from 4:00pm – 7:00pm

6/17, Thursday:

  • Rail Road Flat, 298 Railroad Flat Road from 9:00am – 12noon
  • West Point, Public Library at 54 Bald Mountain Road from 2:30pm – 8:30pm

Any questions can be directed to public health by calling 209-754-6460.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 