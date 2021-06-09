Update: Fire In Calaveras County

Valley Springs vegetation fire View Photo

Update at 4:52 p.m.: Fire resources are getting a handle on a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County named the “Mockingbird Fire.”

The flames broke out around 4:15 p.m. in some grass in the 1000 block of Mockingbird Hill near Robin Road, off Vista Del Lago Drive, between Highway 26 and New Hogan Lake. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the forward spread has been stopped at two acres. She added that while there were homes nearby none were threatened.

Crews will remain on scene working to gain full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Original post at 4:35 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — Ground and air resources are battling a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the blaze is 2 acres in size and no structures are threatened at this time. The flames broke out along Mockingbird Hill near Robin Road, off Vista Del Lago Drive, between Highway 26 and New Hogan Lake. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.